The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGPYY shares. UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGPYY opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.