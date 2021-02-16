The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $704.23

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $704.23 and traded as high as $727.25. The Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $721.05, with a volume of 17,015 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $731.84.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams shares are set to split on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

