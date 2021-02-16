The Sherwin-Williams Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,030 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 867 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,955,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.84.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $8.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $712.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $722.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.23. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

