The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.05% of The St. Joe worth $51,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The St. Joe by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,709,000 after acquiring an additional 179,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The St. Joe by 29.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,367 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the third quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The St. Joe by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

