The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) (LON:SGI) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) (LON:SGI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 3 ($0.04). The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) shares last traded at GBX 3.03 ($0.04), with a volume of 168,431 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,522.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.68.

About The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc engages in the trading and retail of philatelic products. It operates through Philatelic Trading and Retail Operations, Publishing and Philatelic Accessories, and Coins and Medals segments. The company trades in stamps and other philatelic items, coins, medals, and bank notes; develops and operates collectibles Websites; retail and mail order business; and manufactures philatelic accessories.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.