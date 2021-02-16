The Swatch Group’s (SWGAY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWGAY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 11,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,193. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

