The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The Timken worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 358.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 766,883 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,086,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 118.4% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 457,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 248,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

