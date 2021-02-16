The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Cut to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.5% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

