The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 737,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 22,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

