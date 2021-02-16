The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,410,981.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,344 shares of company stock valued at $110,017,832. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $864.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 295.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $807.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.20. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

