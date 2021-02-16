The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches Market Cap of $211.37 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00009645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $211.37 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065140 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.24 or 0.00897181 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006759 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00049698 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.79 or 0.05162662 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024454 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017147 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033313 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.
