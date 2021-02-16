The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report $16.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.22 billion and the highest is $18.47 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $18.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $69.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.07 billion to $75.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.41 billion to $93.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 36.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 61,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 27.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 17.4% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

