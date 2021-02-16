The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.35 and its 200-day moving average is $146.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.77.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

