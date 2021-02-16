The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The Weir Group stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

