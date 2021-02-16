The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.