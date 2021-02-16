The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Gap Up to $39.34

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.34, but opened at $45.32. The9 shares last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 12,591 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.56% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

