THEKEY Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $100,090.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 115.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005158 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.