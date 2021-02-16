Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,180 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $507.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.