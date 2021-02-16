Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $192,228,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,887,000 after acquiring an additional 427,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.50. 14,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,800. The firm has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

