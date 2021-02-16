THETA (THETA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.33 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00006856 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $199.15 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.75 or 0.00891182 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.51 or 0.05062949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016850 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042375 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.