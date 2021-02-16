Thisoption (TONS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.11 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $4.11 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00267192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00084362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00085254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00397901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00188387 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

