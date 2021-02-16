THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.42

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 14760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THKLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.25 and a beta of 1.40.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

