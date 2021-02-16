Thomas M. Prescott Sells 2,500 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALGN traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $614.21. The stock had a trading volume of 399,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Align Technology by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Align Technology by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

