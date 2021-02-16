Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) stock opened at C$105.17 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$75.91 and a 12-month high of C$115.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

