Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TRI opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

