Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Shares of THO stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.97. 31,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.