Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $123.69 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.