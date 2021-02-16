THORChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36.72 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, THORChain has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $610.30 million and $36.72 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00007812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.00262500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00081313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00423941 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00185317 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

