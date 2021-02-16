ThoreCoin Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $9,542.13 or 0.19340000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $827.17 million and $60,932.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00262511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00081538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00426555 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185163 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

