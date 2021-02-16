ThreeFold Trading Down 11.3% This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $2.04 million and $7,776.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00264682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00085874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00076588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00411109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00183651 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

