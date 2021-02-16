Thrive Token (THRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $408,374.36

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $408,374.36 and approximately $16,119.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.17 or 0.00852261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00047588 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.95 or 0.05052441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00031614 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

