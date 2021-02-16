Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.30 ($0.32). 7,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 36,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.20 ($0.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

