Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.22

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 35,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $346,373.04. 62.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

