Thugs Finance (THUGS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.19 Million

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $59,725.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for about $7.72 or 0.00015762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded up 168.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00265295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00075375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185025 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.