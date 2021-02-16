thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.20

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 40382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TKAMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

