Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.04

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 209677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$331.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

