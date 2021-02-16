Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 12.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shot up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.28. 307,370 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 172,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

