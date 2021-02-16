Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.31

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $12.08. Tidewater shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 3,855 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,889,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after buying an additional 114,624 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tidewater by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tidewater by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

