Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.31

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $12.08. Tidewater shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 3,855 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,889,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after buying an additional 114,624 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tidewater by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tidewater by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
