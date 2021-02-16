Tidex Token (TDX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $190,164.03 and $1.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 78.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00259417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00070133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00398959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00184569 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

