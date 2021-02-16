TigerCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.86 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $359,263.25 and $2.86 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.10 or 0.00408870 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

