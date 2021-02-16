TigerShares UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) Shares Up 0%

TigerShares UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN)’s share price shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.69. 40,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 928% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TigerShares UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TigerShares UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.38% of TigerShares UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

