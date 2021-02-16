Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Raised to $30.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.20 to $30.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.
Shares of Tilray stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.12.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
