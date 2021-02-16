Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Raised to $30.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.20 to $30.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tilray by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 156,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tilray by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

