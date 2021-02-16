Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.95

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

