Titan Coin (TTN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $228.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $900,044.30 and approximately $228.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007022 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008387 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

