Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA) were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 18,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 30,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 25.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.98 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36.

About Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

