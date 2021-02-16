TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 13.3%

TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) traded down 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 353,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 263,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$11.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds a 0.36% net smelter returns royalty on the Los Azules copper project located in San Juan province, Argentina; and a 1.8% net smelter returns royalty on the Mariana Lithium property in Argentina.

