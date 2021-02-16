Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 344.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,924 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

