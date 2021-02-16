Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,592 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

