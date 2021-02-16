Todd Asset Management LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,597 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 86,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

