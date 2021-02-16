Todd Asset Management LLC Has $15.26 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505,809 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,514 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 504,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

